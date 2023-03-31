Geneva Partners LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

