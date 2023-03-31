Geneva Partners LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.
Shares of CMI opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
