Gerard Barron Acquires 35,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,497,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,217.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMC opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.75. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

