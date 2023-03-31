Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. B. Riley increased their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Geron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Geron by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Geron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Geron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

