Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 2.9%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 98,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 283,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

