Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Head-To-Head Review

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 5.73 -$2.10 billion ($1.29) -1.02 Qiagen $2.14 billion 4.84 $423.21 million $1.84 24.76

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -440.63% -92.27% -69.32% Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 3 0 2.40 Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus target price of $4.39, indicating a potential upside of 235.24%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Qiagen.

Summary

Qiagen beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

