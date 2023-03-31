Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,090. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

