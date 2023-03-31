Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,090. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Global Digital Solutions
