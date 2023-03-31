Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 307,718 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.63.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

