Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 37,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

