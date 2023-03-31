Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.14. 2,861,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,654,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.