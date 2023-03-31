Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $12.75 on Monday. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.
Goodman Group Company Profile
