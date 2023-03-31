Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 752,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NYSE GTN opened at $8.57 on Friday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
