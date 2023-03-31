Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 752,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $8.57 on Friday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.