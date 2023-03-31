Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $159.71

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.71 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 155.75 ($1.91). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £133.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5,333.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.68.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

