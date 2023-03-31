Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 19,430 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

