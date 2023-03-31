Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 936.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

