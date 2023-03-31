Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in GSK by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.52 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

