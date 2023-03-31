Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Griffon worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $569,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GFF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 143,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,864. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.16%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.
