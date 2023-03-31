Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.26. Grifols shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 160,830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Grifols by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grifols by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

