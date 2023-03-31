Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.26. Grifols shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 160,830 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.