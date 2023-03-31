GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns Hold Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 330.29% from the stock’s current price.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

