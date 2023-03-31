Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $30.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.