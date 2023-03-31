Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $30.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.