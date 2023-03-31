Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.55. Guild shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 5,803 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

