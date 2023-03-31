Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.55. Guild shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 5,803 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
