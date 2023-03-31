Guild of Guardians Price Reaches $0.0712 on Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $310,661.77 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

