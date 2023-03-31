Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.72. 1,437,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

