GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $246.15 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and $246.15 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004510 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003140 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.