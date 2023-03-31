H2O DAO (H2O) One Day Trading Volume Tops $230,445.07

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $230,445.07 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.