HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Shares Up 2.1%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

HAL Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95.

HAL Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.