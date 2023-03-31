Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,138.57

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,138.57 ($26.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,166 ($26.61). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,166 ($26.61), with a volume of 304,809 shares traded.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.03) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.72) to GBX 2,190 ($26.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($27.77) to GBX 2,295 ($28.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.09.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

