Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €177.75 ($191.13) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.31.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

