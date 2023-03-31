HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of HONE opened at $12.17 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $587.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

