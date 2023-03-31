Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Stories

