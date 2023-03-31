HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 56,116 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

