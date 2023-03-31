HC Wainwright Comments on Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 57.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

