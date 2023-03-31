HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 825,179 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

