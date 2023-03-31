HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
