HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

