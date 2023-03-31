HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 484.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
