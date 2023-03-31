HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 484.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.