HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $259.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

