HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $1.33 on Thursday. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

