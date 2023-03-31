Head to Head Comparison: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.85% 6.01% 2.14% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, meaning that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 5 5 0 2.50 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 94.89%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Onion Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.21 $3.72 million $0.08 29.38 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

