HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.25

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 48830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

