Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $81.03.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

