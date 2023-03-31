HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday.

ETR HFG opened at €20.95 ($22.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($50.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.80 and a 200-day moving average of €22.36.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

