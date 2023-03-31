Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 328275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

