HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.61. 1,128,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,335,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

