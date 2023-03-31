HI Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $28.88 million and $343,914.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00202040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 0.99991092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01060996 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $386,690.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

