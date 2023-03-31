Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 374,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,455. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%.

(Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.