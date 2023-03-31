Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HIW traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 670,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 352,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 802,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

