Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

