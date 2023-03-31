HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

