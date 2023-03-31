HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $359.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

