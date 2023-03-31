HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $282.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

