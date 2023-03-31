HMS Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 160.1% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

